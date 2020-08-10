Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Manga Confirms Release Date

✖

After years of waiting, fans of Tite Kubo got a huge surprise from the Bleach creator as it was revealed that his follow up one shot story, Burn the Witch, would be getting a fuller manga release in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Now that release has been set with an official date, and it's coming up soon! According to the official Twitter account representing the creator, Burn the Witch's full manga debut is now set with Issue 38 of the manga on August 24th. Viz Media will also be releasing the new series in English alongside its release in Japan.

While Burn the Witch is set for a full release, this new series will only be having a short four chapter long run as far as the announcement goes. The first chapter of the series will feature 57 pages in total, so it will be a hefty start to the series, but it won't be as full of an adventure as fans might have hoped for considering that Kubo's new manga will soon be getting a full theatrical anime release alongside the new Bleach season next year.

First making its debut in 2018, Burn the Witch was a one-shot set in the same universe as Tite Kubo's prior series, Bleach. It ended with a direct connection to the prior series as it confirmed that the two heroines of the series, Noel and Nini, were actually working for a different branch of the Soul Society. They deal with dragons and other mystical creatures rather than Hollows, but now fans will soon see how Kubo will be expanding his Bleach universe! What do you think?

