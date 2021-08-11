Bleach Cast Celebrates Manga's Big Comeback

✖

It's taken a few years, but it seems as if Ichigo and the Soul Society is set to make a big comeback with the return of Bleach in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the original voice actors for the series have taken the opportunity to celebrate the return of the popular anime franchise. With a new special chapter being released that takes place twelve years following the conclusion of the original series, it seems that a return of the series might be in the cards as creator Tite Kubo is set to launch a special event shortly.

In the latest chapter of the manga, Bleach returns by showing Ichigo and his friends attempting to perform a ceremony to honor one of Soul Society's fallen captains. With the new installment bringing back the biggest characters of Tite Kubo's Shonen series, a new threat has emerged from the bowels of hell as it's revealed that when a Captain of Soul Society dies, their souls must be sent to the underworld as they can't come back to the Soul Society. With this latest chapter clearly setting the stage for a return of the Shonen franchise, it seems that Bleach is set to make a big comeback.

Reddit User Cultured Llama compiled several voice actors from the original Bleach anime series, with many of them ecstatic that the Shonen tale of Soul Reapers and Hollows is making a comeback in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump after being away for a number of years:

Bleach is set to return to the world of anime with the long-awaited adaptation of the "Thousand-Year Blood War Arc," which sees the Shinigami of the Soul Society matching their strength against the Quincys, that was originally thought to be the final story in the Shonen series. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for when this new animated adventure will begin, we would imagine that with this new chapter of the manga, the news is about to be released sooner rather than later as a new event is in the works later this month.

What do you think of Bleach's big comeback? When do you think we'll see the Blood War Arc hit the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.