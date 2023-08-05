Bleach Cosplay Nails Gin's Creepy Aesthetic

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is one of the biggest anime comeback in recent memory. Seeing Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society return to the anime adaptation years following the original series finale, the latest season is aiming to adapt the final arc of the manga. While we've seen plenty of heroes, and villains, make a comeback in this latest arc, not every shonen character managed to survive long enough to fight the Wandenreich. Gin was a Soul Reaper that ultimately died in a past storyline but it's clear that cosplaying fans haven't forgotten him.

Gin always had one of the most sinister smiles in the Soul Society, originally revealed to be working on behalf of the villainous Aizen. Responsible for some serious shenanigans in the early days of Bleach, Aizen was eventually defeated by Ichigo and he still remains in captivity to this day. Unfortunately for Gin, his change of heart to assist the Shinigami and take on Aizen resulted in his own demise, meaning that he isn't around to fight against Yhwach and his forces today. Despite the sins of Aizen's past, he might just see the Sternritter as a bigger threat than the Soul Society and take on Yhwach if he gets the chance.

Bleach: Gin's Cosplay Comeback

Gin's powers made him quite the worthy ally to Aizen and terrifying threat to Soul Society. When the Shinigami would unleash his Bankai, his sword could hit targets from a distance, creating a much longer blade and even go so far as to cut an entire village right down the middle. While it would have been interesting to see where Gin's allegiance would have fallen during the Blood War, don't expect him to make a comeback in the fight against the Wandenreich.

There is a possibility that we could see Gin return in the future despite his death, should Bleach continue following the special chapter that was conceived by creator Tite Kubo. Taking place years following the conclusion of the Blood War, the special saw Ichigo and his friends discovering a terrifying secret as to what would happen to deceased captains whose powers could not be contained. Sent to the underworld, it's entirely possible that the same fate befell Gin, meaning we could see him make a surprising comeback if Kubo decides to continue the shonen series down the line.