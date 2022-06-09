Bleach Creator Is Open to Future Anime Spin Offs

✖

It has been years since Bleach made its way to the screen, but that will all change this fall. After years of pleading, fans will reunite with the Soul Society when Bleach returns to television with the manga's final act. All of this work has creator Tite Kubo busier than ever, but he is still finding time to chat with fans about the comeback. And apparently, the artist isn't opposed to future anime series if the opportunity arises.

The update comes from Kubo's personal blog as the artist is known for writing to fans there. Subscribed fans can ask the artist questions on the site, and of course, Kubo has answered a good many about Bleach ahead of its return. So when one fan asked whether Bleach's other stories may get anime adaptations, Kubo wasn't opposed to the idea.

"Oh, I see. If there's enough material, I guess it could be done," he shared.

The response isn't overly enthusiastic, but to be fair, Kubo has enough on his plate these days. Not only did the artist stage a comeback with Burn the Witch and a new chapter of Bleach recently, but he's keeping a close eye on the anime. There is plenty for Kubo to worry about at the moment, but when the time comes, fans think his Bleach spin-offs are ripe for the picking.

After all, Bleach has several novels that would make for good anime fodder. Spirits Are Forever With You, The Death Save the Strawberry, We Do Knot Always Love You, Can't Fear Your Own World, and others have become favorites with fans in recent years. So if the show's big revival goes well this year, Kubo may get to see one of these side stories on-screen before long!

What do you think of Kubo's comment? Would you like there to be more Bleach series in the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.