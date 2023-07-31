Bleach Leaves Bambietta On Surprisingly Chilling Cliffhanger

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has left the Quincy Bambietta Basterbine on a surprisingly chilling cliffhanger despite her being a major villain out to destroy Soul Society! The newest episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War airing this Summer have kicked off a new slate of battles between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter forces, and the Soul Reapers have been able to clench some major victories. But each win comes with its own consequences, and it's been made clear with the newest episode that there are major consequences for those on both sides of the fight.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episode saw Sajin Komamura facing off against Bambietta once more in a rematch following their initial confrontation in the first part, and it ultimately ended with Komamura's victory. But while it was revealed that this had cost Sajin a great deal in exchange for the boost of power necessary to defeat the Sternritter, the cliffhanger that Bambietta was left on made it seem like she was going to suffer a much more chilling fate as a result of how their fight went down:

Bambietta simps hella mad, frothing at the mouth rn wanting to lynch Giselle for what she;about to do to Bambi.



Who's side yall even on?



I still feel some type of way Sajin had to sacrifice himself to Bambi because of that form.



She deserved it!🔥#BLEACH_anime#BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/aOVOaMf976 — 🥪Jill's🇯🇲Sandwiches🥪 (@SandwichesJill) July 29, 2023

Bleach: What Happens to Bambietta?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 17 sees Sajin sacrifice the last elements of his humanity for a final boost of power that would allow him to fully defeat Bambietta. Despite the villain using her most powerful ability, Sajin defeated her completely and she was left in the wake of his powerful attack. But as Sajin was facing his own downfall as a result of the fight, it was clear that Bambietta was not going to make it out of this unscathed and even allowed to die on her own terms in the loss.

As Bambietta was laying there suffering over the fact she was the first one out of her group to lose the fight and slowly die, the rest of her group shows up above her as Giselle Gewelle notes that they would be lonely without her. It's unclear what she means by this, but Bambietta starts to cry out and plead with Gigi not to do something as Gigi ominously walks up to her as the episode cuts away.

So it seems like this is far from the end from the quick fan favorite, but it's definitely a chilling final look for now. What did you think of Bambietta's time in Bleach's new anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!