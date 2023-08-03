Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unites Ichigo and Uryu in New Promo

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War wasted little time in pitting the Soul Society against the Wandenreich in the anime adaptation's recent comeback. As the Sternritter attempt to take down Ichigo and his friends thanks to a long simmering grudge, the battlefield has changed thanks in part to one of Ichigo's closest allies changing sides. With Uryu Ishida seemingly joining the Wandenreich and being chosen as Yhwach's heir, the stage is set for the shonen protagonist to fight against his former friend with a new promo arriving to prove it.

While the Shinigami have recently figured out a method to get back their Bankais, this hasn't assured their victory in the fight against Yhwach's forces. In the latest episode, anime viewers had the opportunity to witness Sajin's ultimate transformation, transforming himself from a half-wolf creature to a human, defeating the major Sternritter known as Bambieatta. Luckily, the Soul Reaper was able to claim victory but suffered a major cost thanks to sacrificing his heart for power. While Ichigo has yet to join the fray this time around, a post-credit scene from the recent episode shows that Kurosaki has some serious new powers that are at his disposal thanks to his intense training.

Bleach: A Rivalry of Less Than One Thousand Years

Ichigo and Ishida have always been something closer to "frenemies" than full allies, with the pair initially almost aiming to attack one another versus the Hollows that were threatening the world. Over time, Uryu came to realize that his goals aligned with Ichigo, though it seems things have changed with the arrival of Yhwach's forces. There's always the possibility that Ishida is under cover though he might not know what's in store if he attempts to take down the Sternritter leader.

While the Thousand Year Blood War is one of the biggest anime events of the summer, the shonen series has yet to hint at the idea that Bleach will make a comeback with new stories in its manga. Creator Tite Kubo did create a special chapter that saw Ichigo and his friends years after the Blood War's conclusion, though there has yet to be word that this will see the Soul Society make a return to Shonen Jump.

What do you think of this new promo for the Blood War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.