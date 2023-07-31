Bleach Post-Credits Scene Teases Ichigo's New Power

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for the next phase of the fights between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode of the anime is setting up Ichigo Kurosaki's godly new level of power! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation has been showcasing how each of the Sternritter are a lot tougher than they seemed the first time around due to no longer holding back on account of Yhwach's orders. But all the while, Ichigo and a few others have been training with the members of Squad Zero in the Soul King's region.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 ended with Ichigo unlocking a new Zanpakuto and beginning a new slate of training with the members of Squad Zero, but the latest update seen in the post-credits scene from the anime's newest episode is teasing that Ichigo's reaching an even greater level of power than expected. It also might be kind of dangerous as he's getting filled with a ton of power that his body might struggle to handle. Check out the post-credits scene from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 17:

Bleach: TYBW Episode 17 Post-Credits Scene Explained

In the post-credits scene for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 17, Ichigo is seen walking down a spiritual pressure filled walkway like he had been in the previous post-credits scene. It was teased that he was forming an ominous connection with the Soul King as he started to see flashes of the Soul King's past, present, and potential future, but the new post-credits scene gives more context as it's been revealed that his body is actually being filled with the Soul King's power directly.

Ichibe Hyosube of Squad Zero explains that the weight Ichigo feels in the walkway is the weight of "everything [he's] trying to protect." The power of the king is now flowing through his body, and it's a question as to whether Ichigo is a vessel as Ichibe also notes that he's concerned whether or not his body can withstand how much it's taking in. But now it remains to be seen where this training leads as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War continues.

