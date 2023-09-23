Bleach Cosplay Gets Funny With Rukia

The second course of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc is on its way out but Bleach Cosplayers are still bringing the Soul Society to life.

The second cours of Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War will come to an end later this month and the Soul Society could certainly use some smiles in their fight against the Sternritter. As Yhwach's forces enact their second assault on Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Soul Shinigami, the Soul Reapers are taking the opportunity to show off new skills in this latest fight. Rukia, the Soul Reaper responsible for giving Ichigo his supernatural abilities, was able to finally reveal her Bankai and one cosplayer has brought one of her funniest moments to life.

The second cours of Bleach's big anime comeback has been titled "Separation" thanks to a shocking turncoat that was revealed who made the leap from the Soul Society to the Wandenreich. Uryu Ishida, thanks to his status as a member of the Quincy Family, has seemingly turned his back on his friends and in doing so, has been named the heir apparent to Yhwach himself. Watching the nightmare unfold as the Soul Society struggles against the Sternritter, Ichigo and his human friends believe that Ishida has a reason for switching allegiances though only time will tell. On September 30th, the final two episodes of the second cours will arrive and are sure to change the supernatural shonen.

Bleach: Rukia's Having Fun

In Rukia's latest battle against quite a terrifying member of the Sternritter, we were finally able to see the Soul Reaper's Bankai in full effect. Taking a page from fellow captain Toshiro Hitsugaya, Ichigo's mentor was able to employ some serious ice during her fight for the future of the Soul Society as she fought alongside her brother. The Thousand-Year Blood War might be halfway through, but there are still some major moments to come in Bleach's anime comeback.

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War hasn't confirmed if there will be an additional anime arc following its conclusion. While the anime series will most likely end in 2024, shonen fans are left wondering if there will be any stories arriving down the line via the franchise's television series and/or manga.

Do you think Rukia will survive the fight against Yhwach and the Wandenreich in the Blood War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.