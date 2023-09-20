Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Episode 24

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at it again. The show is on the cusp of its next finale, and cour two is poised to go out with a bang. Of course, this means all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki now that Bleach is weeks out from wrapping its latest arc. And now, we have been given a heads-up on what's coming with episode 24.

As you can see below, a slew of stills were released for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 24 today. The images highlight a slew of familiar characters now that Yhwach is ready to tackle the Soul King's Palace. But of course, Ichigo will be there to confront the Quincy leader.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War #24 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Masaki Hiramatsu



-Storyboard: Youichi Fujita



-Episode Director: Takahiro Ootsuka



This first look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is clearly impressive, and fans are eager to see how this update sets up cour two's finale. We know Yhwach has a lot left up his sleeves, but the same goes for Ichigo. Our star did some serious training to prepare for his showdown against the Quincy army, but as we all know, Ichigo never expected Uryu to face him on the other side of war.

If you are not caught up with Bleach's new anime, you can watch Thousand-Year Blood War easily enough. The show is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. These services also have the original Bleach anime in their catalog, so for more info on Ichigo's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Part-time student, full-time Soul Reaper, Ichigo is one of the chosen few guardians of the afterlife. Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow – a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest look at Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Are you keeping up with the series?