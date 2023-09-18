Bleach Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Yhwach's Royal Palace Invasion

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been setting the stage for Yhwach's real plan for the Soul Society through the first two parts of its run so far, and the post-credits scene from the newest episode has kicked off Yhwach's invasion of the Royal Palace! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduced Yhwach as the commander of a powerful group of Quincies that had been hiding under the Soul Society's noses for many years, but has been playing coy about what he really wants from each of the fights between the Quincies and the Soul Reapers themselves by teasing a greater goal in mind.

It was previously revealed that even if Yhwach's forces were defeated, they were only going to make him stronger because his true identity was something beyond even the Soul Society's comprehension. Taking this mystery further was the tease that his true goal was invading the Royal Palace's territory, and the post-credits scene for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 23 sees Yhwach, Uryu Ishida, and Jugram Haschwalth arriving in the mysterious territory.

Bleach: Yhwach's Royal Palace Invasion Begins

When we had last seen this trio in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Yhwach had used the hole in the Royal Palace's gate that Ichigo Kurosaki used to get to the Soul Society to carve a path into the territory for himself. It was teased that he was waiting for this exact moment to do so, and even Uryu had betrayed Ichigo and kept him from interfering when Yhwach and the others started to make their way to the Royal Palace. And as seen in the post-credits, they've now entered the territory.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is now gearing up for its final episodes, and Yhwach's invasion of the Royal Palace in the manga kicks off a huge slate of powerful fights with the various members of Squad Zero that we saw Ichigo and the others training with during the first part. But as for Yhwach's real goal, we'll see what that ends up being soon enough.

How are you feeling about Yhwach in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!