Bleach Cosplay Gives Grimmjow a Fierce Fem Makeover

When it comes to Bleach, the fandom has slowly been rising up this year in anticipation of the anime’s return. Plenty of netizens are biding their time by revisiting the series while others celebrate the Soul Society in other ways. Of course, cosplayers have helped push the series back into the spotlight during this time, and one is going viral over their very impressive Grimmjow look.

The cosplay comes from the Instagram user julie_odsgaard who posted their Bleach piece the other day. The cosplayer has been on a roll in honor of Halloween, so she shared her take on the anime’s angriest Espada. And as you can see below, Julie’s take on Grimmjow is as fierce as it is fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Odsgaard (@julie_odsgaard) on Oct 28, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT

This gender-swapped cosplay imagines Grimmjow with longer wavy blue hair that suits Julie’s contoured look. With an Espada mask covering part of her cheek, the rest of this impressive look comes together through makeup. Julie popped off with her makeup here as Grimmjow is rocking blue eyeshadow, defined brows, and an icy pink lip.

“Back at it with some Bleach characters! I think Grimmjow is my favorite Espada so far. As of episode 210. Yep, I’m still making my way through the series,” she wrote about this cosplay.

If you want to see what products were used to make this cosplay happen, you can check out Julie’s complete list here. She even included resources for the wig and body paint that she used to make Grimmjow’s black-and-white jacket. But when it comes to the look’s prosthetic, it turns out Julie made the toothy piece herself! Clearly, a lot of care went into this look, so it is up to you to decide whether you want to give it a shot yourself.

What do you think about this take on Grimmjow? Do you like the Espada’s look here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.