Bleach Cosplay Unleashes The Shinigami Power of Fem Ichigo

✖

Bleach has already made a big return earlier this year with the release of the anime series spin-off in Burn The Witch, so it's no surprise to see fan art and cosplay make a resurgence focusing on the world of Ichigo and the Soul Society and one fan has decided to take a unique interpretation of the protagonist of the Tite Kubo Shonen series! Though Ichigo himself did not appear in the Burn The Witch anime, he is set to return in the anime series that will finally give us the long awaited conclusion to the anime in the Thousand Year Blood War Arc.

Bleach as an anime was once one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world, often being touted as one of the "Big Three" of Weekly Shonen Jump alongside the likes of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto. Unfortunately, the series hit rough times and waned in popularity, with the anime itself being cut short before it could tell the entire tale of Ichigo and his comrades. Luckily for us, the franchise is making a big come back in the world of anime, though an official sequel has yet to be announced.

Instagram Cosplayer Summerdru shared this unique take on Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of Bleach who found his way navigating through a number of battles that pitted him against demonic supernatural creatures known as Hollows and members of the Soul Society:

What do you think of this unique take on Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki? Are you excited for the return of the anime with the Thousand Year Blood War Arc following the arrival of Burn The Witch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society!