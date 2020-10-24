Bleach Cosplay Highlights Tier Harribel's Coolness

✖

Tite Kubo's Bleach is full of some of the coolest character designs and moments of any series coming out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and now one cosplay has highlighted just how cool Tier Harribel really was. One of the major reasons fans of the series look back on it so fondly was the many new foes and allies Kubo introduced with each new saga. While the Soul Society arc served to expand the Soul Society's world with more characters, the following conflict introduced fans to a whole new set of interesting enemies.

One of these major new additions was the Espada, foes born from the strongest Hollows in Hueco Mundo, and one foe that definitely got a lot of attention from fans immediately was Harribel. Whether it was due to her character design or her stone cold demeanor, Harribel was a quick hit. Now artist @nunaleo (who you can find more work from on Instagram, Facebook, and more social media here) has highlighted just how cool the foe was with some awesome cosplay! Check it out:

Harribel was indeed one of the major foes introduced during the Hueco Mundo saga, but she makes her return later in an unexpected way during the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War saga. In fact, many characters made their return during this final arc with a new design and sets of abilities to bring the entire series to its final end. Thankfully, fans will be able to see it in action soon at last.

It was announced earlier this year that the Bleach anime will be officially returning to adapt the final arc of the series following the anime's cancellation several years ago. Fans had been asking for the series to come back for this final season for several years, and they will get their wish in 2021. While there have yet to be any updates for Bleach's new anime since it was initially announced, just seeing it confirmed was definitely a good sign for fans who had been waiting.

But what do you think? Where does Harribel rank among your favorite foes in Bleach? Where does she rank among your favorite characters overall?