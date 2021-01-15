Bleach Artist Shares New Sketches of Rukia with Fans

✖

2020 saw the series of Bleach returning back to the world of anime, with the spin-off series of Burn The Witch exploring a new side of the world that made the Soul Society such a big name within the medium, and while we aren't sure when we'll see the main series make landfall, one of the artists behind the series has given us some new takes on the fan-favorite character of Rukia. The Shinigami was responsible for giving Ichigo Kurosaki his powers as a Soul Reaper, kicking off the events of Bleach that would help propel it to one of the most popular Shonen franchises!

2021 marks the twentieth anniversary of the Bleach series, with an art exhibit already being confirmed to open its doors later this year, with many believing that the return of the main series' return to the world of anime is also in the cards for this new year. The long-awaited "Thousand Year War Blood Arc" is the final storyline of Tite Kubo's epic Shonen franchise, pitting Ichigo and the Soul Society against a threat that has been built up for quite some time. With Burn The Witch's success, there definitely is a considerable amount of groundswell for the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki to make a comeback.

Bleach artist Masashi Kudo, who worked as a character designer and storyboard artist for the animated adventures of the Soul Society, has taken the opportunity to celebrate the Shonen series in the past weeks, giving fans two brand new Rukia sketches via his Official Twitter Account:

There has yet to be any word if we'll see the continuation of Ichigo's story, either with a new spin-off story or sequel, but if there ever was a time to reveal it, it would definitely be this year to coincide with the twentieth anniversary. We're certainly crossing our fingers that one day, Bleach will be able to reach the historic highs that it once had as one of the biggest Shonen franchises, standing alongside the likes of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece and Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto to name a few.

