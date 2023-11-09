Bleach Cosplay Revisits The Blood War With Senjumaru

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation recently brought its second cours to a close. While the Soul Society has been able to make some big strides when it comes to facing down the Wandenreich, the fight is far from over as the shonen series has two more cours to go. In the final episodes of the recent season, the Zero Division has been front and center in the fight against Yhwach and his top lieutenants with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring Senjumaru to life.

The Zero Division was a secret sect of the Soul Society that worked specifically to protect the Soul King. The team of Soul Reapers is also known as the Royal Guard and appear far more powerful than even most of the Captains that have fought for the Soul Society in Bleach's history. While the members are wildly powerful, it seems that they are unable to defeat Yhwach who had an ace up his sleeve in the latest episodes of the anime adaptation. Reclaiming a vast swath of the Wandenreich's energy for himself, the main villain of the Blood War has become a major threat to the Zero Division and seems like an unstoppable force in the anime series.

Senjumaru Returns

Senjumar Shutara is easily one of the strongest members of the Zero Division, using her Zanpakuto to take out most of the members of Yhwach's strongest lieutenants. Sporting artificial limbs that assist in unleashing her full power, Senjumaru is ultimately unable to halt Yhwach's progress as it seems that Ichigo and his earthly allies will be facing the Sternritter leader when the Blood War continues.

The Thousand-Year Blood War is only halfway through its anime run, with some big moments left to adapt from the manga. Bleach has yet to reveal if the manga will continue to create new chapters following the special one-shot that featured Ichigo and the Soul Society years following the fight against the Sternritter. With Ichigo Kurosaki now a father and the Shinigami facing a horrible but familiar threat from the underworld, Bleach can explore some wild new territory.

What do you think of this live take on Senjumaru? What are your predictions for the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc?