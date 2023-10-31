Bleach Creator Celebrates Halloween With Grimmjow Sketch

Bleach's creator has returned with a special new sketch of Grimmjow to help celebrate the spooky Halloween holiday! Bleach has made a massive comeback in the last few years as part of the celebration of its 20th Anniversary as series creator Tite Kubo has returned with not only a new entry of the manga kicking off a surprising new arc, but the anime adaptation returned for the final arc of the series. The creator has a lot of reasons to celebrate how far the franchise has come over the course of the year, and now Kubo's returned with a spooky new sketch!

Anime and manga creators alike have been going all out for the spooky Halloween holiday as they imagine their various characters in spooky new looks for the occasion, and Bleach creator Tite Kubo has joined in on the fun with a spooky new sketch of Grimmjow that's given the fan favorite quite the creepy looking makeover. It's a new look at the fighter before we met potentially see him coming back in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's future, and you can check it out below:

What's Next for the Bleach Anime?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict has been announced to be in the works for a release some time in 2024, but there has yet to be a concrete release date revealed as of the time of this writing. The anime left off on a cliffhanger that saw the members of Squad Zero seemingly defeating the Sternritter forces, but fans of the original manga know it's far from over as there are still some key fights that have yet to make their way to the anime that fans have been waiting to see.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts are now available to stream with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases. The entire original Bleach anime is also available to stream with Hulu as well if you wanted to use this time to go back and re-experience Ichigo Kurosaki's journey from where it first began.

