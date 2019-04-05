‘Bleach’ Creator Shares Slick New ‘Sakura Wars’ Art

Before it was officially announced that Bleach series creator Tite Kubo would be contributing new character designs for the latest video game in the Sakura Wars franchise, there were all kinds of fan theories and rumors swirling over the announcement. Fans were excited to hear all about what Kubo would be working on next, but were definitely not expecting to see that Kubo was playing a major role in the newest Sakura Wars game.

While the game has translated Kubo’s designs well enough for fans, nothing beats seeing a full illustration from Kubo himself. A slick poster for the game and designs of the characters were revealed in an issue of Shonen Jump, and you can check them out below.

New Sakura Wars illustration by Tite Kubo (Bleach) pic.twitter.com/yeyTnoB8v9 — SPY (@Spytrue) April 4, 2019

As shared by @Spytrue on Twitter, the latest game in the Sakura Wars series, tentatively titled as Project Sakura Wars, features Kubo’s keen eye for characters. Seeing his art here for the game definitely makes one cry out for more work from Kubo, but hopefully more of Kubo’s work from this series will be revealed some day. Fans would certainly not turn down seeing more of the rough sketches or designs Kubo produced for this.

Project Sakura Wars is currently scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in Spring 2020. The game is described a such, “”The stage is set in a romanticized version of 1940s Imperial Tokyo. 10 years ago, a cataclysm resulted in the devastating loss of the Imperial Combat Revue of Tokyo, the capital’s global defense force operating out of the Imperial Theater. The theater has since fallen on hard times and risks closure. As captain of the new Tokyo revue, it’s up to you to mend the hearts of your troops and restore the Imperial Theater back to its former glory!”

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

