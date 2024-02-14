Bleach, Fairy Tail Celebrate Valentine's Day With New Art

Valentine's Day is here, and that means love is everywhere you look. From flowers to chocolates, the holiday has drawn the attention of couples across the United States and even beyond. It seems some manga creators can feel all the love, and two creators just honored Valentine's Day with some special artwork.

As you can see below, the pieces come courtesy of Hiro Mashima and Tite Kubo. If those names are not familiar to you, well – their work certainly will be. Mashima is the artist behind Fairy Tail, and Kubo made a name for himself with Bleach years ago.

The two artists hit up social media to hype Valentine's Day with some cute artwork. For Fairy Tail fans, Mashima drew the fandom a cute sketch of Happy holding a heart. As for Kubo, the artist brought Ichigo out for a boys' night out. The shot shows Ichigo in a pink suit with a heart in hand while Byakuya, Grimmjow, Renji, and Ulquiorra flank the reaper. The art brings a strange group together, that is for sure, but Kubo somehow makes this lovely Bleach tribute work.

You might be wondering if Valentine's Day is a big deal in Japan, and yes, it does have a hold on the nation. Young couples ofteen celebrate the event, but the holiday does work differently aboard. In Japan, Valentine's Day sees women put in the work to give gifts like chocolate to their crushes. Later in the year, the men put in the work on White Day which comes one month after Valentine's Day. This holidays allows guys to give gifts to those who approached them earlier in the year. And of course, every romance anime from Lovely Complex to My Love Story has used this holiday for story material.

