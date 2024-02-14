Bleach Cosplay Readies for Nanao's Anime Comeback

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is coming back for a new wave of episodes later this year, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Nanao Ise ahead of her comeback! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off its adaptation of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series a couple of years ago, and it brought back the Bleach anime franchise in a way that fans had never expected to get. After waiting to see the new episodes for nearly a decade, the final arc's anticipated fights have truly begun in the anime. But there are still some huge moments to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime is only halfway through the final arc's events with the second part of the series that ended last Fall, and that means there are a few characters who have yet to see any real action against the invading Sternritter forces. One of these fighters is Lieutenant of the First Division, Nanao, who was seen with Captain Shunsui Kyoraku in the previous episodes. Showing this fighter a bit more love is some awesome cosplay from artist f.f_plankton on TikTok, and you can check it out below:

When Is Bleach: TYBW Season 3?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict was confirmed to be in the works following the end of the second cour of episodes, and is currently scheduled to release some time later this year. A release window or date has yet to be announced for these episodes, however, but it will be picking up with the next phase of the fight between Squad Zero and Yhwach's strongest Sternritter members. Part 2 – The Separation left things on a pretty big cliffhanger, but the fights are only beginning.

Ichigo Kurosaki and the others are making their way to the Soul King's Palace, and there are quite a few big fights that fans of the manga have been waiting to see adapted for a long, long time. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the new episodes hit, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases.

What are you hoping to see from Nanao in Bleach's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!