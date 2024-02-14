Look Back: Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto Break Silence on Anime

Look Back has secured its place as one of Tatsuki Fujimoto's crowning works. In 2021, the manga one shot went live to quiet hype, and it ended up becoming an award-winning read. Not long ago, it was announced Look Back has an anime adaptation in the works, and Fujimoto has broken his silence on the order.

The update comes from X (Twitter) courtesy of Nagayama Koharu. Or rather, Fujimoto himself. The artist does not have a personal profile on the site, but Fujimoto runs one where he role plays a young student by the name Koharu. The profile has broken rank once or twice for Fujimoto to comment on his work, and that is what happened this week with Look Back.

"Look Back is being made into an anime, so please look forward to it. It seems like the director, who is a very good artist, drew almost everything himself. I'm looking forward to the anime because it's terrifying," the creator shared.

Of course, Fujimoto is not stranger to having his work adapted. The artist has found incredible success in the past few years with Chainsaw Man. The manga blew up on social media well before Fujimoto finished its first half. By the time MAPPA Studios secured rights to animate Chainsaw Man, the manga was one of the top-sellers in the industry. Following a solid first season, Chainsaw Man is now getting ready to drop a movie, so Look Back is in good company.

According to reports, Studio Durian is set to adapt Look Back, and the anime movie will debut in June 2024. Kiyotaka Oshiyama is the man Fujimoto referenced in his post as he is directing the moving. Oshiyama is also penning the film's script, and he did all the character designs. Clearly, the artist has a vision for what Look Back can be, and fans are eager to see it realized on screen.

If you are not familiar with Look Back, the manga is available in English in print or through the Shonen Jump app. For more information on Fujimoto's hit one shot, you can read its synopsis below:

"The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

