Bleach: Funko Pop Artist Brings Visored Ichigo, Byakuya, and More to Life

Bleach has a fandom that will not quit collecting merch, so it was only a matter of time before one fan made some Funko Pops which the brand is still missing. While franchises like Naruto and My Hero Academia have well over a dozen figures at Funko, Bleach has lagged behind. Now, Vinyl Alchemist has given his take on several big-name Shinigami, and his custom Funkos will have you asking for the real thing.

Over on Twitter, Vinyl Alchemist shared the custom Funko pieces with ComicBook.com. The artist made the pieces in honor of the anime's comeback announcement, so all eyes have been on Bleach as of late. So if there were ever a time to spur Funko into making new figures, it would be now.

In commemoration of Bleach anime coming back. Here's some funko customs I've done @EVComedy @meganpeterscb pic.twitter.com/YEhs9rUKfu — Mark (@IGvinylalchmist) April 28, 2020

You can see the pieces below and taken in which ones you wish were in your personal collection. Vinyl Alchemist made a custom figure of Ichigo in his visored form, and he's got it under control. The full mask looks terrifying when paired with Ichigo's yellow eyes, but the detail on this Funko is too impressive to pass over.

Of course, one of the Funko figures needed to pay homage to the Espada who work for Aizen over in Hueco Mundo. Ulquiorra Cifer was the lucky person picked for the makeover, and the Arrancar rocks the look. Fans can see the dark-haired baddie in his usual white uniform, and his helmet sticks out as our favorite feature here.

The rest of the Funko made by Vinyl Alchemist focus on the Soul Reaper Captains. Byakuya, Shinsui, and Kenpachi were given spot-on makeovers. From their outfits to their facial expressions, we are obsessed with these looks, so Funko better consider making these for real.

In the slides below, you can check out the official Bleach Funko figures which are currently available. And if you are begging for Hollow Ichigo, brace yourself! The vaulted Pop retails for well over $100 these days!

