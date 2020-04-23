Bleach Casts New Voice Actors Ahead of Anime Revival

✖

Bleach has hired three new voice actors for its Thousand-Year Blood War arc which might be brought over to the anime next year. The roles for Askin, Bambietta, and Candice have all been filled for Bleach Brave Souls. The trio are major characters in the series' final arc which never made it to TV, but this newly surfaced information has fans convinced these new actors will return for the Bleach revival in 2021.

The news comes from Your Anime Guy on Twitter who found a reported scan from an upcoming Shueisha magazine. The promo gives an update on Bleach, and that is where fans learned about the new voice actors. The report suggests Askin Nakk Le Vaar will be voiced by Takeuchi Shunsuke while Bambietta is overseen by Ayane Taketatsu. Finally, Candice will be played by Yumi Uchiyama.

These names may not sound familiar to your at first, but you will likely know of their work. Shunsuke got his start back in 2014 with the anime Pripara before he moved to shows like Haikyuu, Mob Psycho 100, Astra Lost in Space, and more. As for Taketatsu, the actress is best-known for voicing Erica in Berserk, but she has also been in shows such as Leafa in Sword Art Online.

Finally, Uchiyama has an impressive resume of her own. The actress has starred in dozens of series with her most notable roles coming from Ace of Diamond, The Devil is a Part-Timer, The Irregular at Magic High School, and Overlord.

As for the Bleach comeback, there is still plenty of time for fans to get updates on the project. Creator Tite Kubo confirmed the show would return in 2021 after his latest series Burn The Witch gets an anime. Bleach fans have waited years for the show to return following its premature end, and this revival will bring Ichigo's story to a proper close after all this time.

