JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Team Teases a Special Anime Update This Summer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a big year for 2022 so far, with a number of spin-off stories focusing on the likes of Kishibe Rohan, Iggy, Lisa Lisa, Josuke Higashikata, Hol Horse, and Pet Shop in the pages of the manga. With the anime adaptation set to continue the journey of Jolyne Cujoh this fall with the return of the sixth part of the series, Stone Ocean, on Netflix, it seems that Warner Bros Japan is hinting that there is some big news set to arrive this July when it comes to the series produced by David Production.

Creator Hirohiko Araki has been working on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure since the 1980s, with the franchise skyrocketing in recent years in terms of popularity. The mangaka recently stated that he would love to work on the series forever if he had the opportunity, already stating that he is working on the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands. While details about the story for the upcoming story that will follow JoJolion are few and far between at this point, fans of the Joestars are excited never the less to further explore the story of the bloodline that helped introduce the anime world to Stands.

In a recent Tweet, Warner Bros Japan Anime responded to a fan and their love of the Joestars by stating that anime fans of the series could expect a new update for the franchise this July, though the company was tight-lipped about what this update could entail and whether it will involve the return of Stone Ocean:

I appreciate your love for jojo🙏

Look forward to news sometime in July — Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) May 21, 2022

While this update might relate to the story of the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, there are plenty of stories from the history of JoJo's manga that have yet to be brought to the world of anime. In terms of what manga stories in the world of the Joestars have yet to hit the small screen, there are several chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that have yet to be animated, the spin-off series of Purple Haze Feedback following one of the stars of Golden Wind hasn't been put into motion, and several other spin-off stories could help to create a new anthology series if David Production decides to go that route.

What do you think the update will be for this summer release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.