Bleach Shares First Teaser for "Rock Musical Bleach"

The Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to return this year, but the return of Yhwach and the Sternritter isn't the only thing that the supernatural shonen series known as Bleach has in the works for 2024. While Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society have received a live-action adaptation in the past, the upcoming project is aiming to be unlike anything else seen in the franchise. Bleach will be receiving its own live-action musical this year and has a new trailer to get anime fans ready for the event in Japan.

The upcoming Bleach musical will be focused on the Arrancar Arc, a storyline that follows the rescuing of Rukia and sees the Soul Society struggling with the betrayal of Aizen. The Arrancar themselves were beings who were originally Hollows but were able to reclaim their intelligence and a significant amount of power. The villainous collective included the likes of Grimmjow, Ulquiorra, Tier Harribel, and many other characters that became prominent figures in the story of Ichigo Kurosaki. During the fight against the Wandenreich, the Arrancar were targeted by the new threats to the world and took a serious beating before deciding to team up with the Soul Society in a bid to defeat Ywhach.

Bleach: Time To Rock

"Rock Musical Bleach: Arrancar The Beginning" released its first trailer, marking the first time in eight years that Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society have been on the stage. Much like Attack on Titan, Death Note, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are a few examples of anime franchises that weren't initially musicals, but were given wild new soundtracks. While the new trailer doesn't give us a bevy of new information on the future performance, it lays the groundwork for the performance and confirms that more information is arriving this month.

◥◣◥◣◥◣ ◢◤◢◤◢◤

｢ROCK MUSICAL BLEACH｣

～Arrancar the Beginning～

◢◤◢◤◢◤ ◥◣◥◣◥◣



Information will be released on

Monday 2/26#RMBLEACH pic.twitter.com/dO19nPweF6 — ROCK MUSICAL BLEACH (@RM_BLEACH2024) February 13, 2024

At present, Studio Pierrot has yet to reveal when Bleach's anime adaptation will return in 2024, though it will hit some big moments if it continues to follow the events laid out by the manga. Luckily, there are still two batches of episodes left for the Thousand-Year Blood War, meaning fans still have a lot to anticipate.

Which anime franchise would you love to see receive its own live-action musical? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.