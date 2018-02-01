‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Reveals First-Look At Rukia

If you did not know, Bleach is getting a live-action film later this year. Tite Kubo’s acclaimed series will head into theaters under Warner Bros. Japan this summer, and fans just got a new look at the film.

After a long wait, fans can finally see how Rukia Kuchiki will appear in the film. It is up for you to decide how you feel about the character’s looks though.

As you can see below, the first image of Rukia from Bleach was just shared online. The character, who will be played by Hana Sugisaki, looks traditional in her Soul Reaper uniform. The black-and-white ensemble looks like it was ripped right from the anime, and Rukia’s sheathed Zanpakuto also looks spot-on.

Rukia Kuchiki will be played by Hana Sugisaki in the Bleach live action film. pic.twitter.com/wsWAiduKXl — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 1, 2018

So far, the only major change made to Rukia for the live-action film is her hair. Sugisaki has long hair here that is tied back with just a bit of bangs sticking out. In the anime, Rukia’s hair was cropped shorter, and her bangs were more pronounced.

Of course, fans are excited to see Rukia. The character doesn’t look too different from her anime predecessor, and the same can be said for Ichigo Kurosaki as well. Fans got their first-look at the hero last fall when Warner Bros. Japan released its poster of Sota Fukushi. The actor was seen in his own Soul Reaper uniform, but his orange hair did have fans on the fence at the first.

So far, there is no word on what Bleach‘s live-action film will cover. A teaser trailer for the film was released last year, but Warner Bros. Japan has yet to release a full-length reel as of yet.

If you are not familiar with Bleach, then you should know the series is a massively popular one with fans. The franchise began in 2001 under Tite Kubo before an anime adaptation started in 2004. The supernatural series follows the life of a boy named Ichigo Kurosaki after he becomes a substitute Soul Reaper. The immensely gifted boy works with his partner Rukia to dispath evil souls and send others to their resting place. However, when Ichigo learns of the Soul Society and its strict customs, the hero discovers his world is in far more danger than he could have imagined

