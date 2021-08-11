Bleach's New Chapter Features a Morbid Easter Egg

✖

Bleach is back in action with a new chapter, and fans have been waiting for this moment for years. After the manga closed in 2016, netizens were left to wonder about Ichigo and what the Soul Reaper was up to these days. Now, a new one-shot has shed light on the Kurosaki family, and it even holds a morbid Easter egg for fans to pick out.

The whole nod starts with Kazui Kurosaki, the only child of Orihime and Ichigo. The kid is seen sneaking out of his house after going to bed, and he is quick to shift into his Soul Reaper form. After undergoing the shift, Kazui heads out into the city, and it is there he finds a lingering soul who might look familiar.

If he does, well - you are remembering this man from the first chapter of Bleach. You will recall the franchise kicked off years ago when Ichigo met Rukia amidst a Hollow attack on his house. Before the two met, Ichigo was already sensing spirits, and his fiery personality was shown to the world when he beat up a group of skaters. The teens were seen defacing the makeshift grave of a young boy, and it seems one of these boys might be the spirit Kazui met.

The spirits introduced in this one-shot have a bushy black afro and facial hair along with a button-up short sleeve top and slacks. He is seen standing on a corner by a street light with trash and empty bottles at his feet. This location closely mirrors the one Ichigo first met the bullies at, but the Bleach characters look eerily alike. The only difference here is clothes, and well - those change rather easily.

Of course, there is no promise the men are the same. Kazui's friend does insist he is 15 which would be the age of Ichigo's target way back when. However, a decade has passed since that fight, so the hooligan should be much older than 15. Kazui could be right about the spirit lying, but fans also agree the two men may be mirrors of one another. Ichigo's journey began years ago with a wayward spirit, and now, it seems Kazui is set to follow in those steps.

What do you think about this little Bleach detail? Do you think this was intentional?