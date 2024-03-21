Bleach Announces New Anniversary Exhibition

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War will return this year, chronicling the Soul Society's fight against the Wandenreich. While Ichigo Kurosaki's future is a mystery once the Blood War anime comes to a close, the supernatural shonen series is still creating plenty of events for anime fans to celebrate the franchise. Starting next month, a new exhibit will swing open its doors in Japan to celebrate Tite Kubo's creation, while hinting at future projects to honor the anime adaptation's twentieth anniversary.

When last we left the Soul Society in the Thousand-Year Blood War, Ichigo and his human allies had just arrived to witness the Royal Guard falling before Yhwach. The Wandenreich have killed quite a few Soul Reapers since hitting the scene in this new anime season, but their leader was more than happy to sacrifice their lives to achieve his goals. At present, Studio Pierrot hasn't revealed when we can expect Bleach to return to the small screen, though the anime adaptation's return is one of the most anticipated events of the anime world for 2024. Whether Bleach continues past the Blood War, the Soul Society still has plenty of bloody battles before the latest series comes to a close.

Bleach's 20th Anniversary Exhibit

The upcoming exhibit will open in Yokohama, Japan on April 26th of next month, running with the title of "Bleach – The Locus of Brave". The exhibit is sure to feature original art from both the anime and the manga, though details are few and far between as it stands. As usual, we're crossing our fingers over here at ComicBook.com that anime exhibits make their way to North America.

After the fight against the Sternritter, creator Tite Kubo returned to the Soul Society to create a one-shot story in Bleach: Breaths From Hell. While the mangaka hasn't confirmed if he will be returning to the shonen manga for more chapters, the special certainly left the door open for the series to continue. Taking place years after the Blood War and featuring Ichigo and company as adults, some of whom now have children, Breaths From Hell would make for an interesting return to the series that was once considered one of Shonen Jump's "Big Three".

