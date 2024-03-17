Bleach Reveals 20th Anniversary Key Visual

It may be hard to believe, but this fall marks an important milestone for Bleach. October 2024 will usher in the anime's 20th anniversary which is wild. For fans who grew up on the top-tier anime, Bleach has kept them busy as of late with its anime. And now, Bleach is hyping its big anniversary with a new key visual.

As you can see below, the new visual puts Ichigo center stage as he should be. To the left, we can see the character fully Hollowfied, and he looks downright terrifying. On the other edge of the visual, we can see Ichigo rocking his usual Soul Reaper fit. And in the middle, a number of Ichigo's best opponents are crowded together.

From Renji to Kenpachi and Aizen, the whole gang is here in this shot. We even get a peek at Uryu and Ywach from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. After all, the ongoing anime has made it clear the Quincy are out for blood, and the feud has put Ichigo in a rather awkward spot.

If you are not familiar with all things Bleach, you should know creator Tite Kubo began the series 2001. It didn't take long for Studio Pierrot to option Bleach for an anime, and it debuted in the fall of 2024. Bleach rounded out its main series in 2012, but the original run failed to adapt the rest of Kubo's manga. Now, the anime is back in action to see Ichigo's story through with Thousand-Year Blood War.

Want to watch Bleach? No sweat! You can find the anime streaming on Disney+ and Hulu exclusively. As for its manga, Kubo's manga is finished, and you can find its English translation courtesy of Viz Media.

