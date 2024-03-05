Bleach Creator Teases a Yamamoto Comeback

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War has helped rejuvenate the supernatural shonen series, thanks to its latest anime adaptation. While Ichigo Kurosaki has made a comeback, the story has been anything but happy for the Soul Society. With the arrival of Yhwach and his Wandenreich, Yamamoto, the former leader of the Shinigami, fell in battle gloriously. While Yamamoto most likely won't be coming back from the abyss, Bleach creator Tite Kubo is hinting at the idea that he might have another story in the tank focusing on the Soul Society leader.

Yamamoto wasn't just the leader of the Soul Society, but one of its founders as he helped to strengthen the organization as a part of the Gotei 13. The military branch of the afterlife collective was as vicious as they were powerful, eliminating the Quincy threat that, unfortunately, got the ball rolling on the trials and tribulations that Ichigo and his friends face today. While Yamamoto might have been an elderly Soul Reaper, he was able to demonstrate just how powerful he was during the Thousand-Year Blood War. The Soul Society head's Bankai could produce a flame that burned anything in its path but was unable to save Yamamoto's life in his fight against Yhwach.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Will Yamamoto Return To Bleach?

In a new "Question And Answer" column, Tite Kubo stated that he might take the opportunity to draw a new manga short that details how Yamamoto met Unohana, the previous Kenpachi. While Bleach has yet to confirm if it will be making a comeback to Shonen Jump, Kubo did create a special in "Breaths of Hell" that showed us the future of Ichigo and company years after the Blood War came to an end. Thanks to the shonen's resurgence in popularity, perhaps the Thousand-Year Blood War will give the Soul Society a full-fledged return in Weekly Shonen Jump as well.

The third batch of episodes for the Thousand-Year Blood War will arrive later this year, though Studio Pierrot has yet to confirm the release date for the Soul Society's comeback. Thanks to the escalation of the war between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach's forces, fans should prepare themselves for some of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date.

Would you love to see Kubo create this flashback manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.

Via Bleach Scans