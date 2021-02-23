Bleach Drops New Artwork in Honor of Fashion Event

✖

This year, 2021, marks the twentieth anniversary of Bleach landing on Weekly Shonen Jump as one of the most popular Shonen manga series to hit the regularly released publication, and while fans are waiting to see what big announcements are coming for the world of the Soul Society, a big fashion event has given us new artwork for Ichigo Kurosaki and company. Last year saw the arrival of the spin-off series, Burn The Witch, receiving an anime adaptation and fans are waiting with bated breath to see if this year will bring us the same for "The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc".

Bleach originally ended years ago, wrapping up the story of Ichigo and the Soul Society while leaving many fans reeling, as many followers of the Shonen series believed that the anime didn't receive a proper finale for one of the most popular anime series around. With the announcement that the final storyline of the anime, "The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc", would be receiving an anime adaptation, the franchise has yet to confirm when the series will be dropping but with this year marking the franchise's twentieth anniversary, there is plenty of reason to believe we'll receive announcements soon regarding Ichigo and his fellow swordsmen making their grand return to the world of anime.

Studio Pierrot, the original studio responsible for Bleach along with the likes of Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, shared the collaboration between Bleach and Tokyo Girls Collection that will let fans dress like the Soul Society in their everyday lives:

Bleach might be most well known for the Soul Society and the enemies they face, but the franchise created by Tite Kubo also took the opportunity to have its characters show off some rather unique attire. This special collaboration is currently up for pre-order, giving fans the opportunity to wear outfits designed specifically with the popular Shonen series in mind. While this collection doesn't make fans look like the spitting image of the Soul Society, it helps prove that Bleach remains one of the most stylish anime of all time.

What piece of this collection would you pick up to add to your Bleach wardrobe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.