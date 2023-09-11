Bleach Creator Addresses the Anime's Cut Orihime Scene

There is no such thing as a perfect anime because things have to get cut sometimes. Whether we're talking about school romances or intergalactic wars, content is always chopped from a manga when it heads to television. Series like Bleach know that well by now. We were reminded of that this week when Bleach cut a rather famous scene from its anime, and now the manga's creator is addressing the situation.

The comment comes courtesy of Tite Kubo as the manga creator posted to Klub Outside. It was there the artist wrote about the show's late-night time slot. The later slot gives Bleach the freedom to show more gore and restricted content. However, that allowance only takes you so far.

"The sequence after Yoruichi's appearance was too lewd so it was a no-go. [Shame, as] I really liked the look on Yoruichi's face when she scorns Ichigo," he wrote.

If you are not familiar with the cut scene in question, it hails from Bleach chapter 589. It follows Ichigo as he reunites with Orihime after a long bout of training. When the pair reunite, Ichigo is dumbstruck by Orihime's new outfit as it is rather scandalous. It barely covers her chest in any way. This leads the two into a comedic exchange, and when Orihime tries to hide her chest, it ends with another person's hand popping up through her cleavage.

The moment is definitely suggestive, but Bleach made it clear the scene was created for laughs. Still, the anime can only do so much in the face of pacing or censorship. In the end, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War had to cut the scene much to Kubo's dismay. But if you want to experience the moment for yourself, you can read the Bleach manga on the Shonen Jump app right now.

Want to know more about Bleach? No worries. You can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki has always been able to see ghosts, but this ability doesn't change his life nearly as much as his close encounter with Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper and member of the mysterious Soul Society. While fighting a Hollow, an evil spirit that preys on humans who display psychic energy, Rukia attempts to lend Ichigo some of her powers so that he can save his family; but much to her surprise, Ichigo absorbs every last drop of her energy. Now a full-fledged Soul Reaper himself, Ichigo quickly learns that the world he inhabits is one full of dangerous spirits and, along with Rukia--who is slowly regaining her powers--it's Ichigo's job to protect the innocent from Hollows and help the spirits themselves find peace."

