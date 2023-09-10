Bleach Creator Hypes Adult Hitsugaya in New Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has some big things planned for Toshiro Hitsugaya in the anime's coming episodes, and the creator behind it all is hyping up the debut of his zombie form with some new art celebrating the latest episode! Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has been showing off all of the wild powers that each of the Quincies have at their disposal during Part 2's run of episodes this Summer, and this has resulted in a greater focus on the Bambis as they have been at the center of the action for the last few episodes so far.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 22 sees Giselle Gewelle taking the center stage of the fights with her zombie abilities, and the newest episode ends with the reveal that she was actually able to turn Hitsugaya into a zombie with her blood as well. Though the other zombies were taken care of with ease, a Captain's going to be a lot tougher to deal with. To celebrate this wild debut, series creator Tite Kubo shared some special art of zombie Hitsugaya with fans on X (Twitter) and you can check it out below:

How to Watch Bleach: TYBW Episode 22

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 22 is titled "Marching Out the Zombies" and Hulu teases the episode as such, "Ichigo and the Soul Reapers try to stop Yhwach upon learning that his real target lies within the Royal Palace. However, their efforts are thwarted by Uryu, who stands in Ichigo's way in order to allow Yhwach safe passage to the Royal Palace." You can now find the episode streaming on Hulu in the United States with the simulcast in English and Latin American Spanish, and on Star+ and Disney+ with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian subtitles.

You can also catch up with everything that's happened in the first two parts of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's anime so far streaming with Hulu, and also the entire run of the original Bleach anime series from over a decade ago as well if you needed more context about how things got set up for the grand finale. With many more episodes planned for the final arc of Bleach's anime series, it's the best time to tune in and check it all out.

What are you hoping to see from the zombie Toshiro in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's coming episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!