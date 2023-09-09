Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Finally Brings Back Yoruichi

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is nearing the end of its wave of episodes releasing this Summer, and the anime has finally brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the series after nearly a decade away! The anime has been working its way through the highly anticipated adaptation of the final arc from Tite Kubo's original Bleach manga, and that means fans have finally gotten to see many of the moments animated that they had been waiting for quite a long time. This includes returning characters who haven't been in action since the end of the first anime run over a decade ago.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is now working its way through the final slate of episodes for the second phase of the final arc of the anime, and that means there are still a few characters who have yet to make their return to action. This includes the fan favorite Yoruichi, who had been doing another mission for Kisuke Urahara during all of the fights between the Soul Reapers and Quincies. With this mission going to the next stage, Yoruichi has finally returned to the anime with the newest episode.

After 11 years Yoruichi has finally made her return in the anime! #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/507qYpGQmb — Lee 🦋| Road to 30k arc | (@leeeebio) September 9, 2023

Why Does Yoruichi Return to the Bleach Anime?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation Episode 22 finally sees Yoruichi returning to the anime as Ichigo Kurosaki, Orihime Inoue, and Chad Yasutora prepare to head to the Soul King's region with Urahara's help. It's here that Yoruichi returns as Urahara had her working on a secret research mission this entire time. Urahara had noticed that the Quincies had been created distortions around the human world ahead of their invasion of the Soul Society, and had sent Yoruichi to investigate and collect them.

While he's not quite sure why they were creating the distortions just yet, this was an important step moving their plan forward as Urahara learns more about what Yhwach and the Quincies are really after. And with Yoruichi back in the fold in the anime, it also means we're one step closer to seeing her highly anticipated fights in the final arc in the coming episodes that fans have been waiting a very long time to see.

