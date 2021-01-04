Bleach Artist Pens Rangiku Sketch for Fans

✖

One Bleach artist has penned a new Rangiku Matsumoto sketch for fans! Bleach fans had been holding out hope for the anime's big return until last year when it was surprisingly announced that the anime would indeed be coming back to finally adapt the Thousand Year-Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's original series. Before it was confirmed that the anime would be making its grand return, fans had been keeping the fire of the franchise alive all on their own with the help of some major heavy hitters from behind the scenes of the original anime.

Because while all hopes had been dashed for a return for several years after the anime came to its truncated end, character designer for the anime series Masashi Kudo had been keeping it alive in some way with several fun sketches of the series' characters through the years. Now Kudo has shared another prime sketch with fans, and this time featuring a saucy new take on Lieutenant of the 10th Division, Rangiku Matsumoto. Check it out below:

Rangiku is definitely one of the major characters fans can't wait to see in action again when Bleach's anime finally returns. Tentatively scheduled for a release some time in 2021, there have unfortunately been no updates on this new anime since it was first announced. With a currently unconfirmed cast and staff list as of this writing, unfortunately it is unknown as to whether or not Kudo will be returning as character designer for the new anime as well (though fans undoubtedly would love to see this happen given Kudo's show of support through the years).

The same goes for Rangiku as the character has been shown all kinds of love through the years. Although there was no anime to speak of, fans have kept the heroine alive through fun tributes through cosplay, fan art and more. With the final arc of the series giving her a brand new look, Rangiku tributes are sure to spark up in a whole new way once that new look makes it to the anime.

