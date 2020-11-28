Bleach Cosplay Highlights Why Fans Love Rangiku

✖

Bleach fan favorite Rangiku Matsumoto has come to life through cosplay! Bleach is still one of the most fondly looked up action series to ever come from the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and a major reason why is because series creator Tite Kubo has stacked the deck with a ton of memorable characters and designs. Although fans might be split on the strength of the series' storytelling overall, one thing all fans can agree on is that Kubo has a great eye for designing huge rosters of memorable characters even late into Bleach's run.

Because of their notable differences and quirks, fans have come to love all sorts of characters from across the Bleach world. One of the major standouts among many fans is Rangiku Matsumoto as the 10th Division Lieutenant has been at the center of some pretty memorably moments over the years. Now artist @hane_ame (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has tapped into the fan favorite Soul Reaper with a highlight of her bold look!

For those hoping to see Rangiku again someday, luckily there will soon be an official opportunity to do so. Bleach has announced that the anime will finally be making its return to finally adapt the massive Thousand-Year Blood War saga that the original run of the anime never got to. Announced to be in the works earlier this year, unfortunately there have not been any major updates since the confirmation that it was returning sometime in 2021.

Regardless, there will be some major reasons to look forward to seeing the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga finally being adapted. Not only will anime fans get to see the series end at last (and in presumably better quality than the original series, at least production wise), but many of Kubo's late series designs and reveals will finally get their due. Many characters like Rangiku get a major makeover for the final battle (along with some new abilities and power ups), so it's about time the anime bring it all to life!

