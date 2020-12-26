Bleach Animator Shares Adorable Rukia Sketch for the Holidays

✖

One Bleach animator has shared an adorable new Rukia sketch for the Christmas holiday! Character designer for the series, Masashi Kudo, has been a huge hit with fans over the years as the artist has been keeping the love for Tite Kubo's franchise alive long after the anime came to its truncated end. Even after serving as character designer for projects like Tower of God, Sakura Wars the Animation and more, fans still love Kudo's way of bringing Bleach characters to life. This includes Kudo's special attention for the characters that he shares with fans directly on Twitter.

To ring in the Christmas holiday season, Kudo recently gifted fans with an adorable new take on Bleach's Rukia Kuchiki. Adorned in the holiday appropriate Santa Claus garments for the special season, it's a great new look at Rukia that will only usher in even more looks at the character when she makes her return to anime with Bleach's final arc coming next year. You can check out the new sketch below:

Tentatively scheduled for a debut in 2021, Bleach has officially confirmed it will be returning to anime to finally adapt the much anticipated final arc of the series. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc was the final major event of Tite Kubo's original manga series, but it never got to make its way to the anime as the anime project was brought to an end after the events of the Fullbring arc.

Fans had been begging for the anime to make its return ever since, and we got our first good news in a long while last year when it was confirmed Bleach was coming back for a brand new anime. There are very few details about the new project such as potential returning cast and staff, but Masashi Kudo is certainly high on many fans' lists of hopeful returns when the anime makes its big comeback.

But what do you think of Rukia Kuchiki's makeover for the holidays? Are you excited to see her in action again when Bleach's anime makes its big return next year? What characters or moments are you most excited to see in action with the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!