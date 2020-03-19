Will the Bleach Anime Return in 2020 or Later?

This week has been a big one for Bleach fans, and it doesn’t take much sleuthing to find out why. Yesterday, reports flooded social media that a revival is in the works for the series, and alleged scans from Weekly Shonen Jump backed up the chatter. Now, fans are wondering when exactly this new anime is meant to arrive, but netizens better not get too ahead of themselves.

After all, they need to wait about a year or so for the Soul Society to open back up. Bleach is slated to return with its new anime in 2021 rather than 2020, but that means fans have something to look forward to.

The information about Bleach‘s release comes directly from the scans which surfaced online the other day. The spread which confirms Ichigo Kurosaki is going to suit up once more has a timeline for fans to enjoy. The schedule says 2020 will usher in new content for Burn The Witch, the one-shot series which creator Tite Kubo penned last year.

By the time 2021 rolls around, fans will be able to put Bleach in their minds. The current timeline says the series will return with an anime adaptation of the ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc sometime in 2021. There is no word on when that release will be within the year, but fans are hoping the season is comprised of enough episodes to last them a year if not more.

Of course, this upcoming arc will have plenty of content to keep Bleach busy. The anime wrapped years ago before Kubo finished his final Bleach storyline. The ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc not only reveals stunning info about Ichigo’s past, but it dissects the Soul Society with a truly insane revelation that impacts Uryu Ishida directly. So if you have not checked out this arc quite yet, you might want to head over to Viz Media’s website to read up on the thrilling story!

So, how hyped are you to reunite with Ichigo and the gang?