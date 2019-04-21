‘Bleach’ Artist Shares Slick New Ichigo Sketch

Although Tite Kubo’s Bleach came to a truncated end in both manga and anime, the series has been kept alive by fans’ love for the series online. This love has been emphasized even more so due to some of those involved with either the manga or anime productions contributed new works celebrating the series in a cool new way to Twitter.

Character designer for the anime series Masashi Kudo is definitely one of the most prominent artists for the series among fans due to Kudo’s sharing sketches of the series’ characters to Twitter, and the latest sketch gives us a fierce new look at Ichigo Kurosaki.

This particular Ichigo Kurosaki sketch was a live-drawing during a panel at the Middle-East Film and Comic-Con held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. If this Ichigo sketch looks this good as it does after sketching it live during a panel, it just goes to show why Kudo’s usual shared art looks as slick as it does. This art is stylish even without a huge amount of time behind it.

Masashi Kudo has been keeping the love for Bleach alive on Twitter with previously shared sketches of a cute Rukia, several alluring sketches of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, a striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

