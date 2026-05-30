Bleach Shares Major News Before The Thousand-Year Blood War’s Big Finale

It’s almost time to once again say goodbye to Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow Shinigami, as this year will see the final chapter of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War released. While the final season, “The Calamity,” will be landing this July, the supernatural shonen series is giving anime fans the opportunity to catch the Bleach premiere a little early. Following in the footsteps of Solo Leveling, Demon Slayer, and Chainsaw Man, Bleach’s Blood War is coming to theaters next month. Alongside the news of the theatrical release, as tickets are made available, the final season of Bleach has also released a trailer hinting at what is to come.

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For those who might not know, the upcoming theatrical run will house the first three episodes of the Blood War’s final season, running from June 25th to June 29th next month. Airing with both the English Dub and original Japanese recordings, you can pre-order tickets at Fathom Entertainment by clicking here. As of the writing of this article, Studio Pierrot has yet to reveal the release date for the Bleach premiere on the small screen, though it has been confirmed for July. You can check out the new trailer featuring what is to come for the Soul Society below.

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The Calamity is Coming

Pierrot

Alongside the ticket pre-orders, Fathom released a new description for the fourth and final part of the battle against Yhwach and the Sternritter, “Destruction looms at the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War between the Soul Reapers and Quincies…The Royal Guard Squad Zero confronts Yhwach as he attempts to enter the Royal Palace. However, the Quincy King and his Royal Guard shatter Squad Zero’s powerful Bankai and finally steps into the Reio Greater Palace. Ichibe Hyosube entrusts Ichigo Kurosaki and his allies to protect the Soul King, but due to Yhwach’s trickery, Ichigo cuts down the Soul King with his sword.

The description continues, “The death of the Soul King mirrors the collapse of the Three Worlds, as distortions and omens of destruction start to appear in all realms. The Thirteen Court Guard Squads join forces with the surviving Quincies and head for the Royal Palace, but it’s fallen under the control of the Wandenreich, who have transformed it into the Wahr Welt. The Royal Guard waits for them within the castle, ominously towering against the sky.”

For those who might not know, Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is the adaptation of Tite Kubo’s last major storyline focusing on the Soul Society. In the pages of the manga, the manga artist would return to Ichigo’s world years following the fight against Yhwach, though not in the way that many were expecting. In 2021, Kubo released a new solo chapter titled Bleach: No Breathes From Hell, taking place years in the future as many of the characters we had come to know had grown up. Taking on a disturbingly familiar threat, the chapter teases a major arc to come, but unfortunately, Bleach’s creator hasn’t hinted at an official return with future chapters down the line.

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