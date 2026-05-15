Bleach Announces Free Episodes to Hype The Thousand-Year Blood War

In 2026, Studio Pierrot will finally bring the latest story focusing on Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow shinigami to a close with the fourth and final part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. While this might be the final foray for the substitute soul reaper, as creator Tite Kubo hasn’t hinted at the manga continuing in the future, the lasting legacy of Bleach won’t soon be forgotten. To get fans up to speed when it comes to the former member of Shonen Jump’s “Big Three,” Studio Pierrot is releasing new episodes on a weekly schedule to celebrate the Soul Society.

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One of the ways that Pierrot has been getting anime fans back into the spirit of the Shinigami is by creating artwork that shows shonen fans Ichigo’s journey throughout the series. Thanks to fighting countless all-powerful characters and discovering more about his lineage, Kurosaki went from an unsure substitute to the strongest member of the Soul Society overall. As for the free episodes, the official Bleach YouTube channel will make these available for fans to watch, though there is a catch. The installments will be episodes 343 to 366, released weekly, though said free episodes might be region-locked. You can check out the recent releases to get fans back in the supernatural world below.

What Lies in Wait For Ichigo?

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When last we left the story of the Soul Society, things were looking quite dire for the heroes of Bleach. Specifically, while many of the protagonists managed to defeat members of the Sternritter, Yhwach achieved the goal he had pursued since kicking off the Blood War. The main villain of the supernatural shonen series’ latest season gained the power of the Soul King, effectively giving him the ability to alter reality however he wishes. The fourth and final season has yet to give fans a release date, though it is confirmed to release later this year, meaning anime fans won’t be waiting long to see how the supernatural battle will end.

As for whether Ichigo’s story will continue past the Blood War’s conclusion, that is anyone’s guess at this point. Bleach creator Tite Kubo did return for a new story in this shonen universe in Bleach: No Breaths From Hell, though this was only one chapter. The special, if you haven’t had the chance to read it, sets the stage for future adventures of the Soul Society that will see them fighting against terrifying, familiar threats. Taking place years after the fight against the Wandenreich, manga readers had the opportunity to not only see Ichigo as an adult, but also witness the family that he made following his dramatic battle against Yhwach. To date, Kubo hasn’t revealed if he is eventually planning on creating new chapters of Bleach, though the Blood War has lit a fire for anime fans to want more from the Soul Society.

What do you think of Bleach’s hype train for the fourth and final chapter of the Blood War? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!