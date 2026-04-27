Bleach Reveals First Look at New Spinoff Ahead of Anime’s Finale

Bleach is getting ready to make its comeback in just a few more months with the final season of the anime franchise, but it’s coming back with a new spinoff release shortly before. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be returning for the fourth and final part of the anime later this Summer as it prepares to wrap up the adaptation of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga at last. But while this is going to be a grand finale in one way, there are also some new releases now in the works too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s come from a surprising place, however, as part of Bleach‘s “prank” for April Fools’ Day a couple of years back was a fun high school universe makeover for the series. Imagining all of the characters as just students with one another in high school rather than everything that happened in the real series, this is actually getting a full spinoff of its own. To celebrate the new spinoff, Don’t Bleach My Fist, you can check out the first look at the new release below featuring new art from Kubo himself.

Don’t Bleach My Fist Spinoff Cover Art Revealed

Courtesy of Shueisha

Don’t Bleach My Fist is written by Narita Ryohgo, and will be featuring art from Kubo himself. It’s a brand new spinoff expanding on the high school alternate universe setting seen in the April Fools’ Day joke, and showcases a whole new take on the war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies seen in the main series. It’s going to be hitting shelves in Japan on June 4th ahead of the anime’s grand finale hitting later this July, but there have yet to be any international release plans revealed for the new spinoff as of this time.

Thankfully, it won’t be too much longer before fans get to see the end of Bleach’s TV anime run. Currently scheduled for a release sometime this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, there has yet to be a concrete date revealed as of this time. But it’s actually going to be hosting a special early premiere across theaters in North America later this June where fans will have the first opportunity to see the final season before the franchise all comes to an end.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Come Out in the U.S.?

Courtesy of Viz Media

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th. The episodes will feature both the Japanese and English language releases, and include an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about the final season’s production. Which means fans will get to see these new episodes before the full finale hits later this Summer.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened so far, you can find both the original Bleach anime series and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War now streaming with Hulu (and Hulu on Disney+) in the meantime. But with Kubo teasing some major changes from the manga and new additions, anime fans have a lot to look forward to through the rest of the year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!