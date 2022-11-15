Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Aizen Character Design

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Sosuke Aizen back to the franchise with the newest episode of the anime, and the series is celebrating the fan favorite villain's return with a much closer look at Aizen's updated design for the new anime! The anime is finally adapting the highly requested final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga release, and that means we have gotten to see many of the fan favorite fighters from the original anime make their comeback in some new way. But it's clear that some of these returns are not as welcome as the others.

Bleach's newest episode brought Aizen back to the anime as part of the unfolding invasion of the Soul Society, and it's our first new look at the villain in over a decade. As a result, his look overall has changed in the time that he had been imprisoned following his own attack on the Soul Society and this comes with a cool new character design for the new anime that you can get a much closer look at below:

Why is Aizen Back for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Episode 6 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees Head Captain Yamamoto fully entering the fight against Yhwach and the Sternritter, and it's soon revealed why we don't really get to see the captain in action. His fierce display of power was enough to take out the enemy, but it's soon revealed that it was all a distraction while Yhwach himself had different plans for the Soul Society invasion. As it turns out, he really only wanted to get in contact with Aizen.

It's here that Aizen makes his return to the series and reveals that he already had a full grasp on everything that was happening on the battlefield despite being imprisoned deep beneath the First Division's quarters. It's here that Yhwach reveals that Aizen has been labeled a special threat much like Ichigo Kurosaki, and thus wanted to recruit him because they share the same goal of destroying the Soul Society. As fans would expect, Aizen refuses to do so.

Now it's just a matter of seeing how Aizen will play into the rest of the new anime as the final arc continues, so how did you like seeing the villain making a comeback?