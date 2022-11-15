Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Drops New Info on Its First Cour

Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War only has released a handful of episodes, but the Shonen season has plenty more installments on the way as the franchise's return to the small screen is touting over fifty episodes total. Unfortunately, unlike another anime adaptation from Studio Pierrot, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends won't be on a permanent weekly release as the animation studio has revealed new details when it comes to its first cour.

So what is a "Cour" in relation to anime, when episodes are often split into "seasons"? Well, a cour is a batch of episodes that run consecutively on a weekly basis typically, while a season can be split amongst vast amounts of time if necessary. This is the case with the dark anime adaptation, Attack on Titan, whose fourth season has been split into three separate parts that have aired across so many years, with each of those parts being referred to as their own "Cour". For Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War, the first cour will be thirteen episodes, meaning that anime fans will have to wait for the additional installments when the thirteenth episode airs, with a new report detailing that the series might extend into 2024.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood Cour

This new season of Bleach will apparently be split over the course of "4 Cours", which means that we'll be getting episode dumps of around thirteen installments per cour. Next April, fans in Japan will have the opportunity to own the first cour for the Blood War, as a new Blu-ray/DVD set will be released.

In the latest episode of Bleach, the Soul Society took a major hit as the elderly leader of the Shinigami, Yamamoto, found himself on the receiving end of a terrifying blow that has, more than likely, taken his life. Despite Yamamoto's terrifying power, he was outplayed by Yhwach, who sent in a doppelganger of himself to get the battle going.

Ichigo is currently trapped in a pocket dimension that separates himself from his Soul Reaper comrades, making this fight against the Wandenreich all the more desperate.

Are you sad to hear that Bleach won't be airing the entirety of its Blood War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.

Via Comic Natalie