Bleach Team Rings In 2023 With a Kurosaki Tribute

At last, the new year is here, and 2023 is going to be a busy one for anime fans. From My Hero Academia to Attack on Titan and more, there are a lot of big shows coming to light in the next few months. One of them will be Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War as the anime has a new cour in the works, and we just got a little peek at the Kurosaki family in honor of the new year.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Studio Pierrot. The official page for Bleach posted the art after its production staff drew the tribute. So if you want to see how Ichigo's family rang in the new year, you can get a look right now!

After all, Ichigo is shown in a white robe, and his orange hair looks as bright as ever in 2023. He is joined by his father Isshin and his two younger sisters in this shot as well. Karin and Yuzu look adorable in their yukata as expected. The pair also look older than when we last saw them in Bleach, so it seems time is flying by for the Kurosaki gang.

Of course, this cute sketch is meant to honor the new year, but it is also keeping fans on edge for Bleach's big comeback. The anime made its return to television in October 2022, and its arrival was met with plenty of hype. The show's first cour ended last week, and we know Bleach will return with its new episode batch this summer. Currently, Studio Pierrot has plans to drop Bleach's midseason premiere in July, so the summer season will be one to keep an eye on if you love all things Soul Society!

Are you loving what you've seen of Bleach so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.