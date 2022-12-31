Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Celebrates Part 1's Finale With Full Ending: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War made its highly anticipated premiere this Fall, and to celebrate the first part of its new anime series wrapping up its run together with the rest of the ending Fall 2022 anime schedule, the anime has dropped a special video featuring the full ending theme song for the series! The new anime taking on Tite Kubo's final manga arc was the most anticipated return of the year overall, and the first slate of episodes really met that challenge head on according to the fan response to the series so far. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the new series to return.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended its first cour of episodes with 13 under their belt, and to celebrate the final episode's premiere, the series has finally released the full ending theme for the anime. While fans have gotten to hear "Saihate" as performed by SennaRin through the first slate of episodes, this special video features the theme in its entirety with all kinds of fun new art to help commemorate how far the new anime has come already. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially brought Part 1 of its run to an end with 13 episodes, and you can catch up with the new anime series now streaming with Hulu in the United States, and Disney+ internationally. There's plenty of time to catch up with the new anime as it will be coming back for new episodes later next July as part of the Summer 2022 slate of anime releases.

You will need knowledge of both the original anime's run along with Part 1 of the new series in order to be brought up to speed fully, so thankfully there's lots of time to jump back in to the franchise in case you might have let it go by the wayside over the last decade while hoping for the anime to come back.

What did you think of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1? What are you hoping to see in Part 2 next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!