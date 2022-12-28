Bleach Creator Honors the Anime's Fallen Moms With New Art

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought its big flashback arc to an end with the final episodes of Part 1 of the new anime series, and the original creator behind it all is honoring Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida's fallen mothers with some special new art! The final episodes of Part 1 explored a special aspect of Ichigo's past by filling in some of the gaps left when his mother and father first met one another all those years ago. At the same time, it also helped to flesh out some of the other characters involved throughout as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's final episode wrapped up its "Everything But the Rain" flashback by answering some major questions about Ichigo and Uryu's past. One of the big reveals was that both of their mother's deaths were tied to Yhwach stealing their powers, and original creator Tite Kubo has debuted some special new art for both Masaki Kurosaki and Kanae Katagiri to help celebrate their time in the new anime series. You can check out this new art below:

What to Know Before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might have ended its first slate of episodes together with the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but the anime has already confirmed that it will be returning for Part 2 next July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule. If you wanted to catch up with the 13 episodes of the new series released thus far, you can now find it streaming with Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ for international fans.

The first part of the series filled in some major gaps from the past all for the purpose of making Ichigo strong enough to stand a chance against the Quincies when they fight the next time around. Now the new anime will be kicking off these slate of intense fights, so if you liked everything that went down in this first wave of episodes, you will definitely dig everything that goes down next.

How did you like seeing Ichigo and Uryu's mother in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's final episodes this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!