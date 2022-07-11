Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Crew Unveils Theme's Lyrics

Bleach is gearing up for its big comeback to the anime scene for its final arc, and the composer behind the Thousand-Year Blood War anime arc has revealed there are actually some lyrics meant to go with the series' new theme! Originally announced to be in the works as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for Tite Kubo's original manga series, the anime is set to return for new episodes later this year as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. Fans have gotten to see a little of how the anime has been shaping up since, and earlier this Summer gave fans the fullest look at the new in production series yet.

This newest look was in the form of a new trailer launched during Anime Expo earlier this month, and with it gave fans the first taste of the musical score for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. This was already an impressive new theme for the franchise already, but taking to Twitter following the launch of the trailer, composer behind the series Shiro Sagisu (who returns from composing the soundtracks for the original series) revealed there were actually lyrics that go along with the notes. Check it out in action below as laid out by the composer:

#BLEACH



This must be under wraps yet, but…



Je l'ai tweeté mais c'est un secret lol



これ上げちゃってイイのか、おい!? pic.twitter.com/owAqWf8HTU — 鷺巣詩郎 (@ShiroSAGISU_twi) July 7, 2022

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War composer Shiro Sagisu breaks down the lyrics behind its new theme as such:

"After our world the next generation

create their life their manifestation

not with the ills, mistakes, depravation

that brought us to our final cessation

Virgin the spirit that blessed upon them

pure and untarnished shall not destroy them

unless they suffer sin and temptation

And with god's will they stand a chance of making the sacrifice that they will need eternally!!!!"

The theme and lyrics go along with the new Quincy group perfectly as the final arc from the original series kicks off the final fight between the Soul Reapers and the Wandenreich. It's a fight fans have been asking to see come to life in the life for several years after its original run, and it's finally coming to fruition this October. But a concrete release date has yet to be revealed. What do you think of the lyrics for Bleach's new theme? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!