Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premieres With Rare Tite Kubo Tribute

It's here. After more than a decade of waiting, Bleach fans have finally won. Today marks the premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, after all. The massive comeback just went live across the globe, and Ichigo Kurosaki is in top form as always. And to celebrate the show's launch, its creator has released a rare tribute for everyone to enjoy.

As you can see below, Kubo hit up Twitter with an original post for once, and it is all thanks to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. After all, the show's first episode has gone live, and it is as good as everyone wanted it to be. Ichigo pulls out all the stops in the premiere, and now, we have been given some close-up artwork of the Soul Reaper.

The artwork done by Kubo shows Ichigo in full color, and he's dressed in his usual Soul Reaper robes. With a red sash over his chest, Ichigo looks calm and collected with his weapon strapped to his back. There is no denying he looks calmer here than he does in Bleach's latest episode, but given what it reveals about the Quincy, you can see why the premiere worked him up.

If you are eager to check out Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, just know you are not alone. The anime's first episode has gone live at last, so you can stream it right now on Hulu in the United States. As for others, fans outside of Japan can find their stream on Disney+.

Are you ready to tune into Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? You can check out the new series synopsis below:

"Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace. Find out why Tite Kubo's Bleach has become an international manga smash hit! The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents there are disappearing without a trace, and nobody knows who's behind it. Meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town."

What do you think about this special tribute from Kubo? Are you excited for Bleach to make its return?