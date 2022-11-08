Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Byakuya's Worst Fear

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has thrust Byakuya Kuchiki into a very unexpectedly tough fight against a powerful new Sternritter, and the newest episode of the series has surprised fans with the reveal of the captain's worst fear. Following a tease of their invasion in the first episode for the final arc of Tite Kubo's manga, the Quincies have made their move on the Soul Society and have been overpowering the Soul Reaper Captains at every turn. This has been especially eye opening for Byakuya, who has been used to being the powerful one in control during his fights.

Following getting his Bankai stolen in the previous episodes, Byakuya has been struggling against his Sternritter opponent (named As Nodt) who continues to shake him to his core. Byakuya is trying his best to figure out a way to fight back, but he's slowly realizing that his opponent is somehow getting under his skin with his ability. As it turns out, he's feeling fear for the first time in a long time as fans discover his worst fear actually involves the potential death of his sister.

What is Byakuya Kuchiki's Worst Fear?

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees As Nodt explain that his floating Reishi spikes are actually imbued with a fear that sneaks into Byakuya's body. As he defends without the use of his Bankai and continues to get overpowered at each turn, he then starts to feel this fear even more. His worst fears are displayed, and it's revealed that he actually fears Rukia dying in some kind of horrific fashion. But it's a fear that he's trying his best to overcome it and potentially fight back.

But as Byakuya continues to fight, he's also overwhelmed by this new feeling of fear. He's really shaken up as he's used to being the powerful one and the tables turning on him in such a way is a major surprise. At the same time, it's also something he can potentially get beyond but it's going to be quite a struggle for him as the episode sees him taking a massively brutal hit.

