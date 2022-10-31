Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Took Out Some Major Bankais

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off the war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with a bang in the newest episode, and the series surprised the Captains by taking out some of their major Bankais as the fight in full begins! The new anime series is now working through the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series and with it has introduced Ichigo Kurosaki to a new kind of Quincy that is much more fearsome and dangerous than anything they might have heard about in the past. The more the Soul Reapers fight, the clearer it becomes that they are outgunned.

This has gotten even more troublesome with the newest episode of the series as while it seemed like the Wandenreich had the ability to seal away all the Bankais used against them, it was revealed that this is actually not the case. The Bankais are not in fact getting sealed away, but they have been outright stolen. Some of the Captains fighting against the initial Stenritter forces have found this out in the worst way possible when their Bankai are taken away from them as the fight begins.

Which Bankai Have Been Stolen?

Episode 4 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees the Captains and the various Soul Reapers taking on the Sternritter when they make their move on the Soul Society. Breaking through and killing 1,000 of the Soul Reapers almost immediately, it's clear that this new threat is much tougher than even the Captains might be able to deal with. Thinking that the Bankai had been sealed, a few of the Captains decide to use theirs as a trump card to take down their surprisingly tough opponents.

Byakuya Kuchiki, Soi Fon, Toshiro Hitsugaya, and Sajin Komamura all decide to use their own Bankai in the fight, and soon each of them sees their Bankai stolen out right from their grasp. It's here it's confirmed that their powers have been outright stolen by a strange device the Sternritter wield, but interestingly enough it's also revealed during the episode that Ichigo's Bankai isn't able to be stolen in the same way. Now it's just a matter of seeing how the Captains fight without the use of their greatest weapons.

What did you think of seeing so many hard hitting Bankai stolen? How are you liking Bleach's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!